Woman in Orchard Towers murder case to claim trial over one charge

The only woman in the Orchard Towers murder case, Natalie Siow Yu Zhen, told the court yesterday she wanted to claim trial to one of her three charges.

Siow, 23, was one of the seven originally charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, 31, on July 2.

She had initially been charged with Tan Hong Sheng, 22; Loo Boon Chong, 25; Tan Sen Yang, 28; as well as Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing and Ang Da Yuan, all 26.

Last month, Siow had her murder charge reduced to assault.

She was then slapped with two new charges - one count of consorting with a person who had an offensive weapon in his possession, and another of behaving in a disorderly manner.

Yesterday, she told the court she wanted to claim trial to consorting with Tan Sen Yang, who allegedly had a kerambit knife. Court papers show that Siow was with Tan, who allegedly had the weapon with him, at about 5.45am on July 2 at the Naughty Girl Club in Orchard Towers.

Mr Satheesh died in Tan Tock Seng Hospital at about 7.20am.

Earlier, Tan Hong Sheng, Loo and Chan also had their murder charge reduced to consorting with a person carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

Siow's case has been adjourned to a pre-trial conference on Jan 6.

If convicted, she can be jailed for up to three years for knowingly consorting with a person in possession of a dangerous weapon. - ADELINE TAN