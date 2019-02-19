Woman in Punggol car accident loses her left foot

The car (above) slammed into Madam Alice Hee and her family, and hit the tree at Punggol Central on Feb 3.

A woman who was trapped under a car in an accident in Punggol has lost her left foot and had multiple surgical operations to save her remaining foot.

Madam Alice Hee, who is in her 50s, was on her way to the Church of the Transfiguration with her husband and daughter on Feb 3 when a car slammed into them.

Her left foot was severed and her right foot was crushed under the car. Her husband and daughter suffered bruises and other minor injuries.

Madam Hee has had four operations and is still recovering in Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The most recent operation was last Wednesday, Reverend Joachim Chang, the church's parish priest, told The Straits Times last Friday.

Despite the harrowing fortnight, Madam Hee is responding positively to family support, he said.

Madam Hee and her family declined to speak to the media.

Father Chang, who has been counselling the family and praying for them at the hospital daily since the incident, said: "On the third or fourth day, she was able to smile. She is realistic and clear about her loss. She never wallowed in self-pity.

"Alice cried only when she saw the stitches on her daughter's lip and bruises on her legs.

"Recently, Alice told me that when she is discharged and gets better, she wants to renew her marriage vows with her husband. I thought that was sweet. In the midst of everything, she could feel the love from her husband and daughter."

Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Sun Xueling visited Madam Hee at the hospital last Thursday.

"Her husband told me her 'phantom foot', which is now gone, still sends pain signals to her brain. And her remaining foot, which was crushed, gives her great pain," Ms Sun wrote in a Facebook post that night.

"I see metal apparatus on her bed, on the floor beside her. They looked cold, hard and awkward. I could not help but wince. You could feel the pain in that hospital room. It was on her face, in the air, in our hearts.

"I pray and pray that she will get well and be able to walk again."

Ms Sun, who is Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and National Development, added that the authorities are reviewing penalties for irresponsible driving.

The 63-year-old driver was arrested for causing hurt by negligent act. Police investigations are ongoing.