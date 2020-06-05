Woman reeking of alcohol rescued after falling into Singapore River

Officers rescued the woman from the river using a ladder. It is not clear how the woman, who appeared to be dressed in sports attire, fell into the river.

A woman was rescued by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after falling into the Singapore River on Wednesday evening.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the sight of the woman in the water alarmed joggers along Robertson Quay.

The New Paper understands she is a Singaporean woman in her 30s who had been drinking as she smelled strongly of alcohol after she was rescued.

A member of the public threw a life buoy to the woman before the SCDF arrived.

An SCDF spokesman said it received a call for a water rescue at the Singapore River next to 15 Merbau Road at about 6.25pm.

the spokesman added.

An eyewitness who declined to be named told Shin Min the woman looked dazed and in shock after her rescue.

CURIOUS ONLOOKERS

Mr Giovanni Vezzola, 28, an assistant manager at Italian restaurant Rosso Vino, said he saw a crowd of more than 50 curious onlookers near the underpass at Clemenceau Bridge.

He told TNP: "At that moment, I was quite busy because we had many takeaway orders coming in. But the crowd caught my attention and I stopped to look."

An employee at the nearby Bella Pasta restaurant, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ron, said he saw two SCDF vehicles at the scene.

He noticed a commotion outside his restaurant but did not bother to check out what had happened.

Another eyewitness, Mr Wang, 30, told Shin Min he saw a man believed to be the woman's friend at the scene.

Mr Wang, who works in the food and beverage sector, said the man had an expression of helplessness while being interviewed by the police.