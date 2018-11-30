Woman scalded after teen waiter shoves her in kitchen

Unhappy with his colleague for refusing to help him clean up a mess, a waiter pushed her so hard that it sparked a chain of events which ended with her suffering extensive first- and second-degree burns to about 40 per cent of her body.

Yesterday, Mohammad Firdaus Mohammad Nazeer, 19, pleaded guilty in court to causing hurt to Ms Neo Xinjie, 24, by performing a rash act.

He also admitted to an unrelated rioting charge.

The court heard that Firdaus, who was on probation for earlier theft-related offences, was working with Ms Neo in a Swensen's outlet at Nex shopping mall in Serangoon Central on June 23 last year.

At around noon, Firdaus spilled a packet of milk in the kitchen. He asked Ms Neo to help mop up the mess as he had to serve food to customers but she refused.

Upset, he pushed her so hard that her shoulder hit a hot water urn in the kitchen.

It toppled as she fell backwards, and its contents spilled all over her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kong Kuek Foo said Ms Neo was taken to a clinic at the mall but was then referred to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she was found to have sustained "extensive first- and second- degree burns with some blistering".

She made a police report on Aug 27 last year.

In her victim impact statement, Ms Neo said she felt "emotionally down" after the incident.

DPP Kong told District Judge Eddy Tham she had since stopped working at the restaurant and is unemployed.

Ms Neo also said she feels fear every time she enters a kitchen and is now afraid of drinking hot water as well.

"She is reminded of the painful incident every time she sees the scars. Presently, she is still looking for a job, and she will not work at places where she has to go to the kitchen," said the DPP.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, ABR Holdings, the company that runs Swensen's, said: "This was an isolated accident. The company had a review of our workplace safety and health risk management and conducted a risk evaluation to identify any hazard areas and concerns.

"Regular reminders are conducted during daily briefing sessions to all colleagues concerning the importance of workplace safety."

Yesterday, Firdaus also admitted to rioting with five members of his electric bicycle riding group near VivoCity shopping mall on June 25.

They had ganged up on a 17-year-old boy who had misappropriated a device belonging to Firdaus, the court heard.

Judge Tham called for a report to assess Firdaus' suitability for reformative training. The judge also called for a probation progress report and the case has been adjourned to Dec 4.