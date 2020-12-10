Singapore

Woman taken to hospital after being pinned under rear wheel of SBS bus

A video of the incident shows the woman hitting the wheel with her hand as she struggles to free herself.PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ROADS.SG
Adeline Tan
Dec 10, 2020 06:00 am

A 54-year-old woman was taken to hospital after she was pinned under the back wheel of an SBS Transit double-decker bus on Monday.

The police said they were alerted at about 1pm to the accident at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok North Road.

The woman was taken to Changi General Hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the incident uploaded onto Roads.sg yesterday, a woman is seen using a pedestrian crossing with a blinking green man when the bus makes a discretionary right turn towards her.

PINNED UNDER

The video later shows the woman pinned under one of the rear wheels of the vehicle. She is seen hitting the wheel with her hand as she struggles to free herself.

A man, believed to be the bus driver, can be seen trying to help her.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said the company is assisting the police with investigations and is in touch with the victim's next of kin.

She said: "We are sorry that this has happened and are committed to rendering our assistance as she recovers.

"We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists who were inconvenienced on Monday afternoon due to the accident."

