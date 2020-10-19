Woman, teens nabbed for allegedly spending $15k via stolen credit card

A 47-year-old woman and three teenage boys have been arrested for allegedly using a stolen credit card to make unauthorised transactions totalling more than $15,000.

The woman and the teens - two 17-year-olds and one 18-year-old - are suspected to have stolen a victim's credit card and gone on a shopping spree, purchasing clothes and beauty products among other items.

Four others, two boys and two girls between 13 and 17 years of age, are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in the case.

Police said that they had received a report from the victim on Sept 21.

The man had discovered that several unauthorised transactions were made with his missing credit card and lodged a police report.

Investigations later revealed that a 14-year-old boy is believed to have stolen the credit card from the victim.

The woman and the seven teenagers involved then allegedly used this card to make a variety of purchases worth more than $15,000.

They bought clothes, beauty care products, an e-scooter, a purse and a watch.

The woman will be charged in court today for abetment by conspiracy to cheat.

Investigations against the seven teenagers are ongoing.

"The police would like to remind members of the public that unauthorised use of another person's credit or debit card is a serious offence," said the police in a statement yesterday.