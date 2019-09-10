Woman who drove Mercedes against traffic arrested for dangerous driving

The woman who was caught on video driving against the flow of traffic in Chinatown on Friday has been arrested for dangerous driving.

Several videos of the incident along Upper Cross Street on Friday night went viral over the weekend, with one video posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page having been viewed more than 380,000 times as of last night.

The video showed the woman clad in a white dress coming out of a black Mercedes which had mounted the pavement and stopped in front of an electrical box.

She then utters expletives in Hokkien at onlookers before getting back into the car.

Other videos show the car later zooming away against the flow of traffic.

The police said they were alerted to the case of dangerous driving along Upper Cross Street towards South Bridge Road at about 10.25pm on Friday. There were no injuries reported.

The woman's driving licence has been suspended. Police investigations are ongoing.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that according to posts on the woman's social media, she bought the Mercedes as a gift for herself in 2016 for her 29th birthday.

Her accounts have since been taken down.

Attempts by The New Paper to contact her have been unsuccessful.