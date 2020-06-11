Woman who provided sexual services during circuit breaker fined

A woman who provided massage and sexual services during the circuit breaker was fined $22,000 yesterday.

Jin Yin, 55, a Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one charge each under the Massage Establishments Act and for breaching safe distancing measures.

She paid an unidentified woman $400 to put up an advertisement on a classifieds website during the circuit breaker period, touting massage and sexual services.

On April 10, Chan Fun Hwee, 67, a Singaporean man, came across the advertisement and booked a two-hour package with her that afternoon for $150.

It was not mentioned in court documents what action is being taken against Chan.

Initially fearing police checks, Chan had asked Jin if it was safe for him to go to her salon at Upper Cross Street for the services.

Jin replied she was "working close door" though she had received a message that the salon was not allowed to operate as it was not an essential service.

Chan arrived at the salon at 1pm, paid Jin, and she provided a sexual service.

Neither of them wore masks. Acting on a complaint, police officers went to the unit at 2.30pm and caught them.

Yesterday, a wailing Jin interjected multiple times during proceedings to the visible annoyance of the court.

At one point, District Judge Bala Reddy told her to stop crying, and said: "There is no need to impress me by crying here."

The court interpreter also reminded the accused several times not to talk over the rest of the court.

FIRST CASE

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jane Lim said the accused had been convicted of offences under the Massage Establishments Act in 2014 and 2016.

The DPP added this was the first case to be prosecuted under the safe distancing regulations for failing to ensure the non-residential premises were closed to the public.

The prosecution asked for a fine of $15,000 for the charge under the Massage Establishments Act, and a fine of between $6,000 and $8,000 for breaching safe distancing measures.

In mitigation, Jin told the court in between sobs that her mother had died last year, and she was the only one supporting herself and her daughter, who is studying in China.

She also claimed her services promoted the maintenance of kidney health.

But the judge questioned her claims.

"She keeps repeating these offences, there seems to be no giving up, she keeps repeating these offences," he said to the court interpreter.

He issued her a fine of $22,000, with a default of eight weeks' jail if she was unable to pay it.

After sentencing, Jin asked if it could be lowered, claiming she did not have enough money, but was ignored as court proceedings had ended.

She also stopped crying as she was led away.

According to court records, Jin paid the fine in full yesterday.

For the charge under the Massage Establishments Act, she could have been fined up to $20,000, or jailed for up to five years, or both, as she was a repeat offender.

For breaching safe distancing measures, she could have been fined up to $10,000, or jailed for up to six months, or both.