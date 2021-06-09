Woman who refused to wear mask at MBS released on bail

Phoon Chiu Yoke told the court she was a naval officer with a "strong professional standing", and asked for the charges to be dropped.

A woman who was captured on video refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) integrated resort has been released on bail, after she was remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks.

Phoon Chiu Yoke, 53, is now out on $8,000 bail. The case has been adjourned till next Tuesday.

She faces seven charges for various offences, including failing to wear a mask at MBS, Newton hawker centre, Clarke Quay Central, Bras Basah Complex, and outside the State Courts building.

Yesterday, Phoon told the court four times that she was a naval officer with a "strong professional standing", and asked for the charges against her to be dropped.

"I have a very strong professional standing, not only in Singapore, but globally... I served in the navy for 12 years and was the first female commanding officer," she said.

She also said there have been "procedural errors" on the part of the investigating officers, alleging that she was arrested without a warrant.

Phoon also asked that she be offered bail of $3,000 without a surety, as she was the navy's first female commanding officer and has made contributions to Singapore "as a pioneer".

The prosecution had asked for bail to be set at $10,000, with conditions that she complies with current Covid-19 regulations and does not reoffend while out on bail. The court was told that Phoon may face further charges.

Phoon told the court her family members in Singapore were either ill or elderly and that most of her friends were overseas.

She also asked for clarification on what the Covid-19 regulations were.

District Judge Janet Wang said these were laws everyone else was abiding by, including the wearing of a mask in public spaces.

Phoon was previously on trial for a charge under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act: For failing to wear a mask over her nose and mouth "at all times" at Newton hawker centre, between 7.20pm and 8pm on May 8 last year.

She had turned up for a hearing on that charge on May 24 and was seen removing her mask after leaving the State Courts building that day.