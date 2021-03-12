Woman who took part in two loan scams pleads guilty

An accountant took part in two loan scams, including one in which she and an alleged accomplice posed as the owners of a property in an attempt to take a loan of more than $1 million.

Foo Wei Lee was also part of a corporate loan fraud, in which financial firms were duped into disbursing more than $230,000 in total.

The 48-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty in a district court yesterday to nine charges for offences including cheating and forgery. Eighteen other charges will be considered during sentencing.

Foo's alleged accomplices are 24-year-old Khor Choon Kiat, who was her boyfriend at the time; his mother Sim Seok Kuan, 53; and his friend Yeo Hwa Piao, 48. Their cases are still pending.

'QUICK CASH'

The court heard that some time in December 2018, Khor and Sim hatched a plan to earn "quick cash" by making fraudulent applications to financial firms that offer loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said Khor then recruited Foo into the scheme as she was familiar with loan processes.

The DPP said Khor also recruited Yeo as the older man was willing to be the director of a firm called Foosball Strikers.

The prosecutor said: "The accused persons applied for business loans under Foosball Strikers' name from at least four finance companies...

"The accused persons forged documents to prove that Foosball Strikers had ongoing business activities and was credit-worthy, as well as that Yeo, as the director of Foosball Strikers, was creditworthy, though neither was true."

The forged documents included a Foosball Strikers' financial report for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017.

The DPP said some time around July 2019, Khor came up with a plan to make a fraudulent application for a loan secured on property belonging to others so as to obtain a larger sum compared with the scam the group executed in 2018.