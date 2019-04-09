Woman's leg gets stuck in platform gap at Buona Vista MRT station

She was taken to National University Hospital by ambulance.

The woman's right leg was stuck in the platform gap.

A woman's right leg was caught from the knee down in the gap between the platform and the train at Buona Vista station on the Circle Line during yesterday morning's rush hour.

The train, travelling towards Harbourfront, was full and there was a rush for passengers to get out of the train.

In the rush, she was pushed and fell, according to a Facebook user Brandon Wong.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it was alerted to an incident at Buona Vista MRT Station at about 9.20am.

It said that the woman was taken to the National University Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not known.

In response to media queries yesterday, SMRT confirmed that the incident happened yesterday morning at about 8.45 am.

Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president of SMRT Corporate Communications, said that the emergency stop feature located at the platform was immediately activated.

Ms Teo said that station staff and the commuters who went to her assistance managed to free her leg.

She said that as a result of the incident, train service was delayed for around 10 minutes.

Commuters were informed of the service delay via in-train and station announcements.

She added: "Our care team is reaching out to her and we hope she recovers quickly."

In his Facebook post, Mr Wong said two SMRT staff members were at the scene within two minutes.

He added that one of them asked the woman to move her leg.

The woman responded: "I can't, it's too painful."

Mr Wong said she was obviously panicking.

He said a medical student who happened to be in the area arrived at the scene about 10 minutes later to assist her.

Mr Wong said he held her hand and tried to calm her down and assisted SMRT staff members and commuters in lifting her leg out of the gap.

Mr Wong urged train commuters to not simply stand around taking photographs and videos and to do their part to assist anyone in need of help.

Facebook users praised Mr Wong for his good deed and quick thinking.

Chua Eng Hock said: "Good work Brandon, yes, one needs to think of the worst and acts (sic) fast, she was fortunate that you acted quickly. Hope the lady recovers quickly."

Alexius Chua said: "Thank you Brandon. Faith in Singaporean doing the right thing restored."