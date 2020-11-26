Woman's remains found in condo nearly 2 years after she was last seen

Mdm Lily Loh's fate was only discovered when police officers entered her flat and found her remains.

After an elderly woman living alone was not seen outside her condominium unit for months and letters began piling up outside her door, the condo's management was notified.

But her fate was only discovered more than a year later on Monday, when police officers entered her flat and found her remains.

The woman, believed to be Madam Lily Loh and in her 80s, was a resident at The Shore Residences, a condo in Amber Road near Katong Shopping Centre.

Another resident, who did not wish to be identified, told The Straits Times yesterday that Madam Loh lived alone and had only a dog for company.

She did not appear to have family members nor any visitors, the resident added.

After returning from an overseas trip in January last year, the resident stopped seeing Madam Loh at the condo.

Later, mail began to pile up in front of Madam Loh's door, including court documents that appeared to have involved her and the condo management. The management was notified of Madam Loh's disappearance, but nothing appeared to have been done, said the resident.

It was only in late October this year that her missing status was relayed to Mr Lim Biow Chuan, who is MP for Mountbatten. He notified the police.

ST understands that police officers went to the door of the unit early this month, but entered the flat only on Monday, along with condo management staff, who called them that day.

In response to ST's queries, the condo management said: "As we had some concerns regarding one of the residents living at The Shore earlier this week, we immediately alerted the police."