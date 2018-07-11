Women pay higher premiums because they live longer: Amy Khor

Under the new CareShield Life scheme, women will need to pay higher insurance premiums than men because they live longer and are likely to spend more years in severe disability, said Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Amy Khor in Parliament yesterday.

"At the older ages, when disability is likely to take place, women are also more likely to remain in disability for a longer time," Dr Khor said in response to the queries, citing life expectancy statistics and studies done in Singapore and the United States on disability trends.

This means that women who claim payouts are likely to do so for longer.

At least 10 MPs and NMPs from both sides of the house had raised the issue of gender differentiation during the Parliamentary debate on the new mandatory disability insurance plan, which will be introduced in 2020.

They had cited the fact that on average women in Singapore earn less and have less savings than men and are more likely to be outside the workforce, and the unequal premiums undermined the inclusivity of the scheme.

EXTENSIVE DEBATE

Dr Khor said the topic was debated extensively by the ElderShield Review Committee and these factors had been taken into consideration.

She added that while it was possible to have designed the scheme where both genders paid the same premiums, applying gender-differentiated premiums for CareShield Life would more accurately reflect the difference in risk profiles, and would result in a more "actuarially fair" and sustainable scheme.

Instead, the Government will look into other ways to help women who have difficulty, Dr Khor said in response to queries from Worker's Party MP Sylvia Lim.

"I must assure this House that the Ministry, not just myself but my other colleagues, had great difficulty in coming to this decision," she said.