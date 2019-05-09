Woodleigh Residences to be launched on Saturday

Visitors at a preview of The Woodleigh Residences ahead of its launch on Saturday.

Fancy your own onsen (hot spring), a Japanese sunken courtyard, and tatami rooms?

These are just some features that are part of The Woodleigh Residences, which will be launched for sale on Saturday by Japanese property developer Kajima Development and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

The 667 two-, three- and four-bedroom units are being built above The Woodleigh Mall, which will be directly connected to Woodleigh MRT Station.

Residents will also be able to directly access Singapore's first air-conditioned underground bus interchange.

The Woodleigh Residences will be flanked by the Heritage Walk and the Bidadari Park with the Alkaff Lake.

Positioned as a premium integrated development, the project is also within 1 km of Maris Stella High School, Cedar Primary School and Stamford American International School.

Prices will start at $1,733 per sq ft, though it was not revealed how many units will be made available at the launch.

The expected temporary occupation permit date is Aug 31, 2022, and the expected legal completion date is Aug 31, 2025.

Said Mr Keisuke Koshijima, executive vice-president of Kajima Corporation: "Our development will be synonymous with the kind of Japanese design and quality that you will get in Tokyo."

The units will look to maximise space efficiently.

Mr Koshijima added: "The Singapore real estate market in the recent years, albeit later than Japan, has started to build smaller units, and we believe that with our proven experience from Japan, we can bring these efficient space maximisation technologies to enhance the living experience in Singapore."

URA MASTER PLAN

The development in the Bidadari estate is a part of the 2014 Urban Redevelopment Authority Master Plan.

The plan envisions Bidadari to be Singapore's first "community in a garden", with the 10 ha Bidadari Park promoting green community spaces, while retaining the heritage and feel of Bidadari.

SPH chief executive Ng Yat Chung said: "As Bidadari's only integrated development, and with the new plans announced for the Bidadari estate, this development is the jewel of Bidadari."