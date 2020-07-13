Work has started for PAP's West Coast team: Iswaran

The winning PAP team for West Coast GRC led by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran during a walkabout yesterday to thank supporters at the Boon Lay Market and Food Village.

The newly elected People's Action Party (PAP) team in West Coast GRC is grateful for the support of the majority of voters in a closely fought contest, and it has started work to deliver on its promises, said Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran.

Speaking to reporters yesterday after a walkabout at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village to thank voters, Mr Iswaran said the contest put up by the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) had given voters much to think about.

In Friday's election, the PAP team won the group representation constituency with 51.69 per cent of the votes against the PSP, led by former PAP stalwart Tan Cheng Bock.

When asked what went right or wrong with the PAP's campaign strategy, Mr Iswaran, who was the team's anchor minister, said it was too early to arrive at definitive conclusions.

The PAP's vote share was a 26 percentage point drop from the 2015 polls, when it secured 78.57 per cent of the votes against the Reform Party.

Asked about the possible reasons for the tilt towards the opposition, Mr Iswaran said: "I think there are obviously multiple factors at play, and it's very hard to make specific attributions."

The PAP team ran a mostly low-profile campaign, including market and house visits, as well as social media posts. It did not hold any online rallies during the campaign period.

The GRC manifesto had highlighted numerous upcoming infrastructure improvements, such as the Jurong Regional Line and Silver Zones for the elderly.

POST-MORTEM

Mr Iswaran said: "The post-mortem will have to be done at different levels, so it's a bit early to analyse this. But as you have heard from PM (Lee Hsien Loong) and so on, there are multiple factors at play, we imagine. There are national-level issues, and I think it's also a function of the opponents in the relevant divisions, and so on."

The contest between the two parties in the constituency was among the tightest in the election.

The PAP team - comprising Mr Iswaran, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, Ms Foo Mee Har, Mr Ang Wei Neng and new candidate Rachel Ong - had campaigned on creating jobs, providing employment assistance, strengthening social safety nets, and initiatives for youth and families.

Dr Tan of the PSP had cited his track record as a long-serving former PAP MP and called for greater transparency as well as putting workers and businesses first.

His team included PSP assistant secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, Ms Hazel Poa, Mr Nadarajah Loganathan and Mr Jeffrey Khoo.

Yesterday, Mr Iswaran said the team's immediate priority is to set up a town council that will oversee municipal matters in both West Coast GRC and Pioneer SMC.

It will be chaired by newly elected Pioneer MP Patrick Tay, with participation from other West Coast GRC MPs, he added.