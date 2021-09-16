Work pass privileges suspended for failing to pay Covid vaccinators

The vaccinators and nurses who had not been paid were based at the Bukit Timah Community Club vaccination centre.

Two men linked to ambulance provider Singapore Ambulance Association (SAA) will have their work pass privileges suspended for failing to pay at least 15 Covid-19 vaccinators and nurses for almost three months.

The vaccinators and nurses were based at the Bukit Timah Community Club vaccination centre.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) said yesterday that they will act against Mr Eugene Tok Yong Fa and SAA director Whey Zhen Hui, as well as their associated businesses and people.

A search of Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (Acra) records showed that Mr Tok is the director of the Singapore Emergency Ambulance Services and was director of the now defunct Singapore Emergency Medical Care Training and Services.

MOM and TADM said they are investigating Dr Tan Ying Zhou, a former director of SAA. An Acra search showed he ceased to be a director on July 10 and a shareholder on July 11.

TADM had been helping 15 affected vaccinators who filed claims with it and the Small Claims Tribunal since July.

MOM also set a final deadline of last Saturday for SAA to respond on the payments.

Private healthcare provider Parkway Shenton had hired manpower recruitment agency Megamanpower to supply workers for the vaccination efforts till early June this year. Megamanpower then approached SAA to provide medics and nurses to the centre.

On June 7, several workers engaged via this arrangement received a message from Mr Tok informing them that their contracts with SAA would be terminated the next day.

In July, MOM said it would investigate after it got nine complaints of unpaid wages from people who had worked as vaccinators and nurses.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said Parkway Shenton - which runs the vaccination centre - will be providing a "goodwill payment" to the 15 workers who filed claims. This is despite Parkway Shenton having paid their wages to the subcontractor, noted Mr Ng.

NTUC said on Facebook it understands 54 workers from the vaccination centre are owed salaries.

Responding to queries from ST, an SAA spokesman claimed that the company had paid some of the vaccinators.

He added that those who lodged claims with TADM have yet to receive their salaries because MOM did not make a determination as to whether the complainants were employees or contractors.