Worker crushed to death in scrap metal machine

A man died after being crushed in a scrap metal machine on Monday.

The 46-year-old Indian national was found dead inside the machine at about 8.30pm.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the man was carrying out maintenance work on the machine with a fellow worker when an overhead door closed downwards.

He was fatally pinned between the door and the work platform, but his colleague managed to escape.

The incident happened at 11 Shipyard Crescent, the address of steel scrap processor and exporter Kim Hock Corporation.

MOM has stopped all work on the machine and is investigating.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said a paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene. The other worker, who was treated for minor injuries, refused to be taken to the hospital.

This is the third reported workplace fatality this month.

It was earlier reported that a Singaporean and an Indian national died after suffering burns in a fire at a chemical plant on Jurong Island on Feb 7.

Last month, there were at least four reported workplace fatalities.

One worker was crushed by a toppled pallet of gas cylinders, another was hit by a falling piece of the structure he was moving, another worker fell from a tugboat into the sea, and a fourth crashed through a ceiling at a mall. - DAVID SUN