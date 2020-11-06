Worker jailed for attacking fellow dorm resident with dumbbell

Upset over a cooking roster, a migrant worker hit his fellow dormitory resident on the head with a dumbbell.

On Wednesday, Billah Masum, 38, from Bangladesh, was jailed for eight weeks after pleading guilty to voluntarily causing hurt.

At about 11am on Aug 31, the workers in the Acacia Lodge dormitory in Bukit Batok were discussing drafting a cooking roster.

Billah, who was exercising in the living room at the time, said the victim had not cooked for the past five days.

They argued and Billah swung a 4kg dumbbell at the victim.

The worker suffered a 5cm cut on his head and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was stitched up and discharged that day.

On Wednesday, District Judge Marvin Bay said it was fortunate the victim suffered only superficial injuries.

The sentence was backdated to Sept 2, when Billah was first placed in remand.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Billah could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both. - DAVID SUN