Worker killed after being hit by falling goods in warehouse

A worker died in a warehouse after being struck by falling goods on Monday.

The 28-year-old Indian national was employed by Liong Hup Soon Trading, a plastic waste management company.

He was pronounced dead on site by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted to the incident at about 5.45pm.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the incident happened at 40 Tuas South Street 1.

"Goods stacked in a warehouse fell onto (the worker), who succumbed to his injuries at the scene. MOM is investigating and has stopped all works within the workplace."

The New Paper understands the goods were stacked on pallets that toppled.

Mr Yeo Guat Kwang, chairman for the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC), said he was deeply saddened to hear of the worker's death.

He said MWC has contacted the company and that the worker's remains have since been repatriated back to India.

"We are also in contact with the authorities and have been informed that the employer is working to submit an accident report together with the work injury compensation claim shortly," he said.

Such claims typically take three to four months before compensation is paid to next of kin, and MWC said it was ready to provide financial support to the family in the interim.

November was the worst month for workplace deaths this year, with nine such deaths recorded last month.

Last month, Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad voiced his concern in a post on Facebook. He also said MOM would conduct an additional 400 inspections.

In the first such surprise inspection at a worksite in Ang Mo Kio on Dec 12, multiple lapses were found and work was immediately stopped.

Mr Yeo urged companies and workers to make safety a priority. "MWC plans to work with the relevant agencies to disseminate workplace safety-related information and messages to the migrant community through our network of migrant worker ambassadors," he said.