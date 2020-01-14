Worker killed after gas cylinders fall on him at construction site

A 34-year-old man was killed after a pallet of gas cylinders toppled on him at a construction site in Hillview last Wednesday.

The Indian national employed by Guan Chuan Engineering Construction was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 10.35am.

The police said they were alerted to the unnatural death at 2 Hillview Road, where the worker was found motionless.

The New Paper understands he suffered from traumatic cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart stops beating from a sudden or hard impact.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said a crawler crane had rotated and hit the pallet of gas cylinders, which toppled on the man.

Investigations are ongoing, and all works at the site occupied by Zhengda Corporation have been stopped.

At least three other fatal workplace accidents were reported in the last four weeks.

Last week, TNP reported on a 63-year-old Singaporean who fell from height while carrying out maintenance works on a parked aircraft on Dec 22. The SIA Engineering Company employee was taken to Raffles Hospital, where he died on Jan 3.

Singapore saw nine workplace fatalities last November - the worst month last year.

Inspections targeting high-risk sectors such as construction, marine and manufacturing have been ramped up, with 400 to be conducted by mid-February.

An annual report that covers all workplace fatalities and major and minor injuries in 2019 will be released this year.