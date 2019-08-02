Worker suffered burns at SMRT's Changi Depot from electrical work

An SMRT engineer suffered burns to his hand last Monday when he touched a live load break switch at SMRT's Changi Depot.

The New Paper understands the man is a 55-year-old assistant engineer.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they responded to a call for assistance at 5, Koh Sek Lim Road, at about 10.30am.

The man was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital by an ambulance.

Ms Margaret Teo, chief communications officer, SMRT Corporation, said: "On 22 July morning, an SMRT power staff was injured when operating a traction power equipment at Changi Depot.

"He suffered a burn injury on his left palm and was discharged on the same day. He has since returned to his normal duties. Safety is our priority, and investigations are ongoing."

The Ministry of Manpower told TNP that it was informed of the workplace incident.

It added: "A 55-year-old Singaporean worker suffered electrical burn injuries while conducting maintenance works. The employer is SMRT Trains Ltd. MOM is investigating the incident."

In January, Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council released an alert on a worker who collapsed.

According to the release, the group of workers were connecting electrical cables between two junction boxes on a vessel.

WSH Council said: "When the connections were completed, a worker proceeded to turn on the main switch. Another worker, who was standing beside the junction box, suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."