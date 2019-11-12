Singapore

Workers’ Party and PRPTC file appeal against High Court ruling

Nov 12, 2019 06:00 am

Workers' Party MPs Sylvia Lim, Low Thia Khiang and Pritam Singh as well as two other town councillors have filed an appeal against a High Court ruling that found they had breached their duties towards the Aljunied Hougang Town Council (AHTC) and residents.

Another appeal against the judgment was also filed yesterday by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC), confirmed Punggol East MP Charles Chong.

The WP MPs and town councillors had been taken to court by an independent panel appointed by AHTC to recover improper payments made by the town council that happened under their watch.

PRPTC had also sued to recover its share of losses incurred when Punggol East constituency was managed by the WP-led town council from 2013 to 2015.

The WP had won the seat in a 2013 by-election but lost it in the 2015 General Election.

During a debate in Parliament last Tuesday on a motion referencing the judgment, Ms Lim had said they would file an appeal.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat successfully pushed through a motion that called for Ms Lim and Mr Low to recuse themselves from financial matters at AHTC.

This came after the High Court found the two opposition leaders had acted dishonestly in awarding a managing agent contract to a company set up by their supporters without calling a tender, after winning Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election.

