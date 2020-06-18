Workforce Singapore's career coaching helps job seekers get employed

She was unable to find a job for a year until she came across Workforce Singapore's (WSG) career matching services (CMS).

Madam Corine Chua, who is in her 50s, was starting to lose morale after facing multiple rejections.

But with the help of CMS, she is now working as a senior human resource executive at PPG, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings and speciality materials, after six months of coaching.

CMS allows career coaches to provide guidance to clients with regard to their career opportunities and goals.

The coaching also allows the clients to develop a plan to achieve their goals and better prepare themselves for job interviews.

Most importantly, career coaching allows clients to be more confident and be able to receive support when the going gets tough.

With the positive reinforcement given by Mr Benjamin Zhao, her coach from Maximus Asia, WSG's appointed career matching provider, Madam Chua gained confidence and persevered through her job search.

She told The New Paper: "His tone and our interactions uplifted my spirits and made me feel better after each session.

"He gave me a better understanding of what to expect during an interview in terms of questions and advised me on how to present myself.

"It helped me to be more prepared during interviews instead of just jumping into them unprepared like I used to."

Although Madam Chua had only three face-to-face sessions with Mr Zhao from last October to early this year, she continued to keep in touch with him virtually.

As part of Maximus' services, she was also given a curated list of career-related workshops to attend so she could learn to write cover letters and resumes as well as interview techniques.

Such workshops help clients to customise their resumes according to the job role they are applying for, so they have a higher chance of getting picked up by the applicant tracking systems used by companies.

Mr Zhao told TNP: "As career coaches, we look at where and how the clients need the support and suggest the relevant career workshops and other opportunities to them."

During the first meeting, career coaches work with their clients to come up with an action plan that helps them achieve their goals.

Together, they regularly review the specific job roles applied for, captured via a job search record sheet.

Mr Zhao said: "Customised coaching makes a difference.

"I act as my clients' muse and guide them to make sure they are engaging the employer in the most effective way.

"Having someone like a coach to talk to about their struggles and competencies helps them overcome the self-doubt that creeps in."