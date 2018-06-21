Workplace deaths in construction sector on the rise again

Workplace deaths in the construction sector appear to be on the rise again here after hitting a low last year.

Latest figures from the Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSH) show there were six worksite deaths in the first five months of this year, up from two in the same period last year.

This comes after a year when progress was made - the total of 12 fatalities last year was half the 2016 figure - prompting industry associations to renew calls for companies to step up safety precautions at worksites.

Singapore Contractors Association (Scal) president Kenneth Loo said the fatality rate fell from 7.2 for every 100,000 workers in 2013 to 2.6 for every 100,000 last year.

But he is concerned at the latest figures.

"Scal is calling on all members and construction companies to take immediate and effective steps to review all safety measures at their worksites," he said at a workplace safety seminar yesterday.

At the same event, Mr John Ng, chairman of WSH, said two issues in particular required special attention: falls from height and vehicle accidents.

These were behind seven of the deaths and 32 of 110 serious injuries last year.

He said firms can take part in the Managing Onsite Vehicular Safety programme of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to learn how to use technology to improve traffic management at sites.

Another MOM programme, Mobile Work At Heights, which will begin in August, will teach firms how to better implement safety precautions for working at heights.

Seminar participant Raymond Leong, a senior workplace safety and health officer at Singapore Engineering and Construction, welcomed the move to boost safety standards.

Yesterday, Scal also announced two initiatives to improve conditions on site.

The first is the setting up of an expanded safety training school, in addition to the Scal Academy in Neil Road.

The other is a guidebook on mosquito prevention at worksites, which Mr Loo said will be published by the end of the year.