Workplace fatalities this month
Workplace deaths in November is the highest for this year, with the death toll standing at eight so far.
NOV 4
A 28-year-old Indian national was killed after a 40m-tall construction crane collapsed in a Novena worksite to build a complex as part of Tan Tock Seng Hospital.
NOV 7
A 44-year-old Chinese national fell 5m from a ladder after he was electrocuted while replacing the motor of a roller shutter. He died in hospital.
NOV 7
A 60-year-old Singaporean died after his lorry collided into a stationary tipper truck that had broken down on the Pan Island Expressway.
NOV 14
A 30-year-old Indian national died after falling 4.7m through a partition board from the first storey to the basement at Shaw Plaza while carrying out housekeeping works for an electrical company.
NOV 21
A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national fell to the ground from a lifting platform in a shipyard after the lifting arm suddenly failed. He died in hospital.
NOV 22
A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national died in a Sengkang construction site after he was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated.
NOV 22
A 38-year-old Bangladeshi national was struck by a falling brick wall while carrying out housekeeping works in the construction site of a new building at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road). He died two days later.
NOV 26
A 29-year-old Indian national inside a ship under repair fell 9.3m from the edge of a deck in the cargo hold to its bottom. He died in hospital.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now