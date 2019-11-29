Workplace fatalities this month

Workplace deaths in November is the highest for this year, with the death toll standing at eight so far.

NOV 4

A 28-year-old Indian national was killed after a 40m-tall construction crane collapsed in a Novena worksite to build a complex as part of Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

NOV 7

A 44-year-old Chinese national fell 5m from a ladder after he was electrocuted while replacing the motor of a roller shutter. He died in hospital.

NOV 7

A 60-year-old Singaporean died after his lorry collided into a stationary tipper truck that had broken down on the Pan Island Expressway.

NOV 14

A 30-year-old Indian national died after falling 4.7m through a partition board from the first storey to the basement at Shaw Plaza while carrying out housekeeping works for an electrical company.

NOV 21

A 29-year-old Bangladeshi national fell to the ground from a lifting platform in a shipyard after the lifting arm suddenly failed. He died in hospital.

NOV 22

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi national died in a Sengkang construction site after he was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated.

NOV 22

A 38-year-old Bangladeshi national was struck by a falling brick wall while carrying out housekeeping works in the construction site of a new building at Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road). He died two days later.

NOV 26

A 29-year-old Indian national inside a ship under repair fell 9.3m from the edge of a deck in the cargo hold to its bottom. He died in hospital.