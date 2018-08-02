World support vital for peace between Koreas, says S. Korea's Kang

South Korea will seek the support of countries in the region at this week's Asean-led meetings to encourage Pyongyang to deliver on its vow to denuclearise, and hold it to account if necessary.

The international community's unified position on North Korea's missile and nuclear provocations helped set in motion historic summits that could potentially lead to a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, South Korean foreign minister Kang Kyung Wha told The Straits Times yesterday.

"What has brought us to this point is the unity of the international community in the message to North Korea," she said.

"We need to keep that unity as we move forward in achieving complete denuclearisation - a commitment made by the North Korean top leader in front of the international community - and also to work towards a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula."

Ms Kang noted that global commitment to pressure Pyongyang, including with United Nations sanctions, saw overtures from Pyongyang that led to meetings between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean president Moon Jae-in in Panmunjom in April and May.

These paved the way for the summit between Mr Kim and US president Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, with Mr Kim reaffirming his "firm and unwavering commitment" to complete denuclearisation in return for security guarantees from Mr Trump.

MIXED SIGNALS

Since then, however, there have been mixed signals from Pyongyang on denuclearisation. Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it continues to produce fuel for nuclear bombs.

Mr Pompeo, who arrives in Singapore tomorrow, is expected to remind his counterparts of the need to implement UN sanctions with the goal of the final, fully verified denuclearisation of North Korea, a State Department official said.

Ms Kang, who also met several Asean ministers individually yesterday, said Asean's meetings have provided a key platform to discuss the security of the Korean Peninsula.

Her counterpart, North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong Ho, will also arrive here tomorrow and attend the Asean Regional Forum (ARF) on Saturday.

The 27-member ARF is the only regional multilateral forum in which Pyongyang is involved, and Ms Kang noted the messaging at last year's forum in Manila was "a very powerful one".

The US had called on members to bar North Korea, a step they rejected even as Asean sent a strong signal of concern to Pyongyang.

Ms Kang hopes that this year, members can further strengthen the momentum for dialogue and peace.

She noted the progress made, like fielding joint teams at this month's Asian Games and closing a nuclear test site, but "we are not there yet".

Sanctions had to remain "until we see the complete denuclearisation commitment fully materialised in terms of concrete action", she said.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will chair the Asean foreign ministers meeting today, before a series of meetings between the Asean ministers and key partners.

