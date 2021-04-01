Worshippers can sing during services from April 5, with conditions

Congregants will be allowed to sing during worship services from April 5, but for up to a total of 30 minutes and without removing masks, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said yesterday.

Places of worship opened for private worship in June last year as part of phase one of Singapore's post-circuit breaker reopening, but congregants were not permitted to sing.

Yesterday, MCCY said that good ventilation must be maintained if worshippers are to sing.

The venue must be wiped down between services, and religious organisations are also encouraged to implement a greater safe distance of 2m between groups of up to eight worshippers if they are singing.

There should also be no sharing of common items, such as holy books, as this increases the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Previously, up to 30 people were allowed to be involved in the conduct of the worship service, such as performers or video crew. Only five of them were allowed to sing, and could do so unmasked.

MCCY said in yesterday's announcement that from April 5, the cap of 30 people would remain - but in addition to the five who may sing unmasked, the others may choose to sing while wearing a mask.

However, there must be at least a 3m distance between those involved in live performance elements and the worshippers.

In addition, from April 24, up to 250 people will be allowed to attend marriage solemnisations in places of worship if the wedding couple goes for pre-event testing. This is up from the previous limit of 100 people.

The attendance cap for funerals and wakes in places of worship will also be increased to 50 people at any one time from April 24, but only on the day of the burial or cremation. This is up from the previous limit of 30 people at any one time.