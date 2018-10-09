WP dropped AHTC managing agent to avoid difficulties, says lawyer

The Workers' Party (WP) terminated the contract of a managing agent appointed by the People's Action Party (PAP) early, because the ruling party had a track record of making "things difficult for opposition town councils", Senior Counsel Chelva Rajah said yesterday.

The lawyer is representing three WP MPs, including former WP chief Low Thia Khiang and chairman Sylvia Lim, and two town councillors in a multi-million dollar court case.

In the first half of the trial yesterday, he sought to explain why CPG Facilities Management was dropped shortly after the opposition party won Aljunied GRC in the 2011 General Election, even though it had two years left on its contract.

Citing Mr Low's affidavit, SC Rajah said the former WP chief had faced several challenges when he became Hougang MP in 1991, such as having to secure a new office at short notice.

In the mid-1990s, the Housing Board also terminated its Essential Maintenance Service Unit contract and computer services for Hougang Town Council, and Mr Low had to find alternatives.

Coupled with the PAP-owned software company Action Information Management's terminating their contract shortly after his party won Aljunied GRC in 2011, Mr Low was determined to ensure that residents continue to enjoy a smooth flow of services.

"You know what they say about an unwilling horse. Don't ride it," said SC Rajah, in his cross-examination of KPMG Services executive director Owen Hawkes.

Mr Hawkes replied that unlike horses, corporate entities like CPG have legal obligations to fulfil. His firm was appointed to look into Aljunied-Hougang Town Council's books after the Auditor-General's Office found significant governance lapses.

In explaining why the WP had to hire a managing agent to handle the town council's affairs, SC Rajah said directly managing a town council would take up much of an MP's time.

But he also pointed out that none of the three managing agents in the field of township management put in a bid to manage the WP town council in 2012.

