WP releases video introducing 12 likely candidates

Urging Singaporeans to "make your vote count", the party members highlight the need for more diversity in Parliament in the video.

The opposition Workers' Party (WP) released a video yesterday introducing the 12 candidates it is likely to field for the July 10 general election.

Put online a day after President Halimah Yacob dissolved Parliament, the six-minute clip features a diverse slate of men and women, including familiar faces such as Aljunied GRC MPs Sylvia Lim and party chief Pritam Singh, as well as Non-Constituency MPs Dennis Tan and Leon Perera.

Former Punggol East MP Lee Li Lian, 41, along with two members of the team that contested the Nee Soon GRC in 2015 - sales consultant Cheryl Loh and Aljunied-Hougang Town Council councillor Kenneth Foo, 43, - also lend their faces and voices to the video.

The others are new faces who have not been formally introduced, but have been seen at WP events.

They are economics professor Jamus Lim, 44; social activist Raeesah Khan, 27, who is the daughter of former presidential aspirant Farid Khan; lawyer Fadli Fawzi, a town councillor at the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council; advertising executive Nicole Seah, 33, who was a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 election; and environmental geographer Yudhishthra Nathan.

Urging Singaporeans to "make your vote count", the party members recount their memories of growing up in Singapore, talk about their outreach and efforts on the ground over the years, and highlight the need for more diversity in Parliament.

While former WP chief Low Thia Khiang, the longest-serving opposition MP in Parliament, does not make a speaking appearance on the video, he is in clips from previous occasions.

Mr Low, 63, was recently discharged from Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after a bad fall in April, and is recovering at home.

The Workers' Party GE2020: Make Your Vote Count follows a 15-second teaser clip that the party uploaded on its social media channels on Tuesday evening.

It also comes before the WP is to begin formally introducing candidates today.

The two slickly produced videos are a sign of WP's online strategy in an election where Internet campaigning is expected to play a bigger part, given the safe distancing rules to prevent Covid-19 infections.