The write way: Neil Humphreys' 5 tips for writing your novel

He found success with his observations about Singapore life, turned his hand to hit crime thrillers, then found a new audience with his children's books.

Neil Humphreys has covered a broad range of genres since his first book in 2001.

He is also a columnist for this newspaper.

The prolific author, who turns 44 this week, releases his 20th book today, his first using the pen name N.J. Humphreys.

Titled A Royal Pain In The Class, it is the first of a book series called Princess Incognito, aimed at readers between the ages of eight and 12.

The New Paper asked him for five tips to help authors hoping to write their own bestseller.

READ AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE

What worked for Humphreys is to read at least 10 to 20 books in his chosen genre.

"Some may be good, some may be bad, but it helps give you a better idea of what is required."

It was reading children's picture books to his daughter that helped Humphreys when he was writing his children's book series, Abbie Rose and the Magic Suitcase. The heroine is named after his daughter, now 10.

As she grew up, so did the literature he read with her. The latest book is a natural result of that.

Humphreys said: "I'm trying to write books for my daughter as she grows."

READ AGAIN AS WRITER

After discovering what you like to read, the next step is to find out why.

Humphreys said: "I always recommend that you read the same book again, but analyse it.

"What is it about this book that leaps out at you? Underline parts that you really like."

For Princess Incognito, Jacqueline Wilson's Tracy Beaker franchise and Sue Townsend's Adrian Mole books - which he read as an adolescent - were two touchstones.

The books had issues like absentee parents and bullying embedded beneath the humour, something Humphreys hopes to achieve with the new series.

START WRITING TODAY

"Don't procrastinate. Start today, not tomorrow, not next week," he said."Don't worry if it is good or bad. Just write."

It was a 10-minute walk with his daughter - from one escalator to another at Little India MRT station - that sparked his latest work.

In the time they had walked the length of the station, they had a plot outline, the main characters and their motivations.

Humphreys said: "I was writing it on my phone as we walked, and that is the great thing I always tell young writers - you've no excuse to not write when you have your phone."

DON'T STOP WRITING

For Humphreys, a side-effect of what he describes as "our exam-obsessed, tuition-obsessed, kiasu culture", is the expectation of instant perfection.

"I believe in doing the opposite. When you have an idea, don't stop. Don't worry about the mistakes."

He added: "Just last night, I wrote a chapter for a new novel. I'm not very happy with it but I know even while I am writing that probably 40 or 50 per cent of it will end up re-written."

FIND YOUR OWN VOICE

In a world saturated with content, Humphreys said that it is more crucial than ever for authors to find a unique voice.

"There are better writers than me, there are worse writers than me, but nobody writes like me."

A Royal Pain In The Class is out now. There will be a book launch at the Kinokuniya Singapore Main Store at Takashimya Shopping Centre on Dec 8 at 2pm where Humphreys will be participating in question-and-answer and reading sessions.