WSG's Careers Connect helps to smoothen the path of job seekers

Former aviation security officer Ewen Ee faced many difficulties when making a switch to the hospitality industry.

He made the bold decision of leaving his position as an aviation security officer at Changi Airport to pursue a career that was customer service-centric.

Mr Ewen Ee faced multiple hurdles as he made the switch to the hospitality industry.

The 27-year-old told The New Paper: "I lacked the experience required to enter the industry, and I was unable to tackle interviews effectively."

But with the encouragement and guidance of Ms Sherlyn Soh, a senior career coach from Workforce Singapore's (WSG) Careers Connect, Mr Ee is now working as a front desk executive with the Fragrance Hotel Group, since last December.

Careers Connect allows job seekers to receive guidance from professionally certified career coaches to identify their strengths and career goals.

While working with the coaches, the job seekers can personalise their career plans, get unbiased feedback, acquire job search skills and receive emotional support and build confidence when the going gets tough.

Within the span of three face-to-face sessions over four months, Mr Ee noticed a tremendous improvement in his job search with the help of Ms Soh.

Apart from the physical meet-ups, they also kept in touch through e-mail and phone calls to ensure steady progress.

This allowed Ms Soh to guide Mr Ee as part of the Career Catalyst Programme, which helps job seekers uncover their strengths and work towards their desired career paths.

She assisted him in revamping his resume so that it highlighted his strengths and competencies and could attract the attention of hiring managers.

She said: "He was open to my advice and suggestions, and customised his resume to suit the job requirements of the roles for which he applied."

Mr Ee better prepared himself for interviews with the help of the coaching. He would discuss potential interview questions with Ms Soh, who ran preparatory sessions for him.

He said: "When I was frustrated with setbacks, she always encouraged me and had an optimistic outlook. It helped me focus on my progress rather than the lost opportunities."

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospitality industry has been badly hit. Jobs have become limited with many employees made redundant.

Job seekers, however, can reach out to Careers Connect and speak with its career officers on the options available.

To register your interest in WSG's Career Matching Services, visit go.gov.sg/careeradvice7