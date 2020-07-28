YAC winners devise ways to equip the young with resources

Mr Brendan Loon (centre) and Mr Mock Yi Jun (second from right) with other members of Advisory in a photo taken before the Covid-19 outbreak.

To help young Singaporeans make informed career and future education choices regardless of background, youth-led non-profit organisation Advisory has devised ways to provide them with resources.

Advisory aims to create a level playing field and support young people in pursuing their passion, said co-founder and president Mock Yi Jun, 23, who is currently serving his national service.

The group has come up with an online resources repository and a mentorship programme - as well as other events - to help young people, mainly aged between 16 and 28, find out more about the careers and pathways of interest to them.

Advisory was the winner among 12 finalists out of 57 teams that took part in the inaugural Youth Action Challenge Summit, held online from July 13 to 19 and organised by the National Youth Council (NYC), Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth as well as the People's Association Youth Movement.

As the top team, Advisory will receive $50,000 in funding and $2,000 in CapitaLand vouchers, among other prizes.

NYC chief executive David Chua said: "The recognition goes to not just the winners but to all the participating youth teams for taking the initiative to meet societal needs and persisting in turning their ideas into action despite Covid-19 and circuit breaker conditions. That is sheer tenacity, and I am proud of our young people."

Advisory was founded in 2016 and has benefited more than 87,000 students through its programmes and events, said co-founder and deputy president (external) Brendan Loon, 23, who will begin post-graduate studies with the University of Oxford later this year.

It was formed when a group of 12 students met through the Youth Corps Singapore Leader Programme and decided to work together to address the issue of empowering the youth in their education and career choices.

The non-profit now has 51 members, mostly young people who are still studying.

Mr Mock said the team plans to channel the funding to its upcoming online Guidance platform, to be piloted next month.

Students will be able to book one-off industry consultation sessions online with the 150 in-house coaches available.