This year's May Day Rally will be held virtually for the first time

The May Day Rally will be held virtually for the first time, in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day speech on television and online, and not at a physical event.

He will be delivering the May Day message on Thursday at 7.30pm, and it will be simulcast across national television and streamed via social media channels, including the Facebook pages of the Prime Minister's Office and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Singapore.

Traditionally, more than 1,500 labour movement leaders and tripartite partners would gather at the May Day Rally, affirming their commitment to advancing the interests of workers.

This year, some 500 union leaders, employers and government leaders, among others, will take part in a closed-door virtual dialogue session helmed by NTUC president Mary Liew, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and Singapore National Employers Federation president Robert Yap.

CANCELLED

The annual May Day Awards will be cancelled, with alternative arrangements to be announced to honour this year's recipients.