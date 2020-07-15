This year's NDP theme song highlights unity and togetherness

The music video features Redeafination and a scene inspired by the Come Makan With Me initiative (above).

The music video features Redeafination (above) and a scene inspired by the Come Makan With Me initiative.

Unity, community spirit and resilience. These values are embraced in Everything I Am, this year's National Day Parade (NDP) theme song.

Composed by Joshua Wan and performed by Nathan Hartono, the song is an ode to the Singaporean spirit of togetherness, and also encourages Singaporeans to express gratitude and appreciation for one another in the fight against Covid-19.

Although the song was conceived last year, the message became more prominent and relevant when the pandemic set in, said music director Dr Sydney Tan.

"This song gives us time to pause, to think of where we are and to be grateful," said Dr Tan.

"Moving forward, there is a sense of needing each other and togetherness."

The accompanying music video, directed by Mr He Shuming, was released yesterday on YouTube and the NDP website.

The local film-maker drew inspiration from real-life stories of everyday Singaporeans, who have struggled and overcome without losing sight of their humanity and kindness.

People featured include Mr Daniel Tan and his wife Madam Clara Loh, owners of OK Chicken Rice stall, who delivered free chicken rice to healthcare workers, and local deaf dance crew Redeafination.

There is also a scene inspired by Dr Mohamad Farid's Come Makan With Me initiative, where locals invite migrant workers to their homes to share a meal.

Mr He hopes the music video will rally Singaporeans to "think about the people around us that has impacted us, that has inspired us".

He added: "It's a difficult year but we can go through it together... we don't have to be in this alone."

In total, 55 stories of Singaporeans, curated from public and social media posts, will be featured in this year's NDP.

These stories will be centred around front-line workers, essential workers and stories of individuals who have stepped up to lend a helping hand.

Brigadier-General Frederick Choo, chairman of the NDP2020 executive committee, said: "Through these stories, we hope to inspire fellow Singaporeans to continue playing their part to build a better and stronger Singapore."

This year's NDP theme, Together, A Stronger Singapore, calls for Singaporeans to unite as one people, and building a collective strength to weather through challenges.

While this year's NDP will be broadcast remotely, BG Choo said there will be two "unity moments" that Singaporeans can take part in.

President Halimah Yacob will lead the singing of National Anthem during the morning parade at the Padang, which will be broadcast concurrently with flag-raising ceremonies across Singapore.

Singaporeans can then recite the pledge at 8.20pm.