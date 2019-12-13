Yishun woman hangs mynah from laundry pole

The mynah (right) was seen dangling outside a Yishun flat with one of its legs tied with a string (left).

To teach a mynah a lesson for entering her kitchen, a Yishun resident hung the bird on a laundry pole stand outside her flat.

Officers from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) were alerted on their 24-hour wildlife rescue hotline about the incident, Acres said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

An 18-second video in the post showed the bird dangling upside down by one of its legs, which had a string tied around it.

As of 3pm yesterday, the video has received more than 27,600 views and over 100 shares on Facebook.

"Our rescue officers were shocked to learn from the unit's resident that the mynah was deliberately hung from the pole to teach it - and other mynahs - a lesson so that it can learn not to enter her kitchen," the animal welfare group said.

"The mynah was assessed for injuries and given some water and food before being released," it added.

Acres has also advised the resident of other ways to deter birds that are drawn to exposed food, and that her action was an act of cruelty, the post said.

An Acres spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that acts of cruelty to animals are punishable by law.

She said: "Residents should never take matters into their own hands and dangling a bird from a string was clearly an act of cruelty.

"Mynahs can often die from stress but thankfully, someone called on time to get help," the spokesman added.

Group director Jessica Kwok from the animal and veterinary service at National Parks Board (NParks), said that all feedback received from the public on animal cruelty is taken seriously.

"First-time offenders caught abusing an animal or bird may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to $15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both," she said.

Some measures that the public can take to deter birds from flying into their flats include removing leftover food in the sink, storing food in cupboards or in the fridge, keeping bins covered and installing bird-proofing equipment such as screens or netting on windows, added Ms Kwok.