Young & Fabulous to be screened again in memory of Aloysius Pang

Young & Fabulous, the 2016 film starring the late actor Aloysius Pang, will be shown on the big screen again in a special release done in his memory.

It will be released in selected cinemas from tomorrow, local film distributor Encore Films announced yesterday.

All proceeds from the screening after third party costs will go to Mr Pang's family, the company said in a Facebook post.

The founder of Encore Films, Ms Joyce Lee, who produced and directed Young & Fabulous, said Mr Pang was a dear friend whom she treated like a younger brother and his death was hard for her.

"Aloysius' wish was to excel in his acting profession and get more recognition for his work. I hope I can do my part to help him fulfil his wish," she said, adding that the special release had the blessing of Mr Pang's family.

The 2016 Chinese language film starred Mr Pang in the lead role of top student Royston, who wants to be a fashion designer against the wishes of his parents, played by TV host Quan Yi Fong and comedian Gurmit Singh.

Royston secretly makes fancy cosplay outfits with his friend Hao Ren (Joshua Tan, of Ah Boys To Men fame) in order to impress love interest Violet (Joyce Chu).

The film also stars actor Henry Thia as Hao Ren's father. The cast includes Jeffrey Xu, Jordan Ng, Jonathan Chua, Sandra Tang and sibling performers Benjamin and Narelle Kheng.

The coming-of-age drama was Singapore's first cosplay-themed movie. It grossed a total of $1.3 million and was subsequently released in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam.