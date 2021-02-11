Young people more open to fengshui, says expert

For Mr Mark Tan, fengshui is a way to understand human behaviour. He is the chief executive of Way Fengshui and the son of Mr Tan Khoon Yong, the first practitioner in Singapore to receive the title of grand master from the International Fengshui Association.

When Mr Mark Tan first took over as chief executive of Way Fengshui in 2015, modernising the business was an uphill task.

It did not help that his father is renowned fengshui grand master Tan Khoon Yong, who wanted his son to build on his own branding just as he had done before.

Mr Tan, 40, told The New Paper: "My father and I had this big disagreement because I wanted the company (and staff) to be more knowledgeable. I felt it was important to make fengshui more accessible to the masses."

He confessed that he had to struggle as he began to change the company's business model to cater to a bigger market. It also meant lowering consultation fees so that anyone who needed advice would find it affordable.

His efforts have paid off as the company's target audience has shifted towards millennials, who are more open-minded and have gradually developed an interest in fengshui. For a number of them, it is no longer deemed mere superstition.

MORE INVOLVED

"The older generation either believes or doesn't, but the younger generation is more open-minded and not bound by personal beliefs," said Mr Tan.

"And with the older generation, the advice we give is more instructional. The younger ones want to be more involved, so we spend more time explaining the actions and intentions."

Mr Tan said he knew from young he wanted to be a businessman, but the fengshui business was not among his cards.

While he did not really understand fengshui as a child, he was made to memorise formulas and different interpretations.

He said: "My father always believed I would take over the company, but for me, it was a choice."

When Mr Tan studied political science and economics in the United States, he learnt fengshui has two different schools of thought - a Western belief of energy and an Asian belief that things are more tangible.

For him, fengshui is a way to understand human behaviour.

"The advice I give is 60 to 70 per cent fengshui, and the rest is from personal experiences," said Mr Tan.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Way Fengshui has been conducting more online events. This has translated to bigger audience outreach, as people are able to tune in from the comfort of their homes.

Way Fengshui also rolled out an app, The Way Almanac, which provides details to assist fengshui and Chinese astrological calculations.

Mr Tan said: "Our goal is to reach more people... As a second-generation businessman, my responsibility is to sustain the legacy that my father built and allow the brand to continue to live on."