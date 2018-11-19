Young performers making final preparations for ChildAid 2018

In the 2000s segment, performers sing and dance to several songs by Lady Gaga. (From left) Gisele Chiam, 9, Locke Low 14, Carissa Lee Masters, 11, and Muhd Aiman Arfiza, 15.

As though the demands of school were not enough, 11-year-old Bryan Ong is getting ready to be on stage in front of a live audience.

But he is confident of pulling it off when ChildAid 2018 takes place in about a week's time.

"Even though there are some challenges, I've learnt the values of perseverance and how to be a good performer, so I am confident of putting up a good show," said the Nan Chiau Primary School pupil, who is taking part in the annual charity concert for the first time.

He is one of a group of six boys who will be singing I Want It That Way by American boyband Backstreet Boys at the concert at Resorts World Sentosa next Sunday and Monday.

Themed "Jumpin' Jukebox Jive", this year's extravaganza will showcase the evolution of pop music from the 1960s.

ChildAid 2018's young performers are making their final preparations. Yesterday they had their first full-dress rehearsal.

The 143 performers, whose ages range from five to 19, sang tunes such as Rhythm Of The Rain by The Cascades from the 60s, Spanish dance number Macarena of the 90s, and Taylor Swift's 2014 hit Shake It Off.

ChildAid, now in its 14th year, is an annual charity concert co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

It raises funds for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund, which helps fund arts training for underprivileged children and youth.

President Halimah Yacob will be the guest of honour on Nov 26. Tickets start from $18 and are available at www.sistic.com.sg and Sistic outlets. - TIMOTHY DAVID & LIM MIN ZHANG