Singapore

Young photographers showcase projects on the idea of home

Young photographers showcase projects on the idea of home
Mr Muhammad Syahrul Anuar's Yang Pertama photo project contrasts hoarding images with his life experience, depicted in family photos. PHOTO: OBJECTIFS CENTRE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY AND FILM
Feb 22, 2021 06:00 am

Juxtaposing hoarding images with the artist's family photographs, Yang Pertama playfully investigates the dichotomy of what a picture attempts to illustrate, versus a lived experience.

Combining photos of his family printed on vinyl stickers with picturesque backgrounds from hoardings, Mr Muhammad Syahrul Anuar attempts to evoke his experience of growing up in the old Jalan Satu estate.

From international students under travel lockdown to Singaporeans growing up amid land scarcity, young photographers like Mr Syahrul have drawn inspiration from their surroundings to create images for an exhibition held by the Shooting Home Youth Awards (SHYA).

OBJECTIFS

It is a programme run by the Objectifs centre for photography and film that allows students aged 15 to 23 to develop their photographic skills and ambitions.

Themed around the idea of home, the programme encourages participants to be inspired by their surroundings and issues most important to them.

This year, the Class of 2020 exhibition explores how the definition of home differs for young people from different backgrounds, especially in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Peace ambassadors to build bridges across faith communities
Singapore

Peace ambassadors to build bridges across faith communities

Related Stories

'No way she could say no' to donating part of her liver to save 17-month old girl

Anonymous liver donor brightens CNY for little Raenelle

Budget 2021: Six ways for Singapore to emerge stronger

The exhibition presents works by the 12 participants of SHYA 2020.

It will run until March 12 at Objectifs' lower gallery and courtyard in Middle Road, from noon to 7pmfrom Tuesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4pm on Sundays. Admission is free. - THE STRAITS TIMES

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES