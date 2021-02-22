Young photographers showcase projects on the idea of home

Juxtaposing hoarding images with the artist's family photographs, Yang Pertama playfully investigates the dichotomy of what a picture attempts to illustrate, versus a lived experience.

Combining photos of his family printed on vinyl stickers with picturesque backgrounds from hoardings, Mr Muhammad Syahrul Anuar attempts to evoke his experience of growing up in the old Jalan Satu estate.

From international students under travel lockdown to Singaporeans growing up amid land scarcity, young photographers like Mr Syahrul have drawn inspiration from their surroundings to create images for an exhibition held by the Shooting Home Youth Awards (SHYA).

It is a programme run by the Objectifs centre for photography and film that allows students aged 15 to 23 to develop their photographic skills and ambitions.

Themed around the idea of home, the programme encourages participants to be inspired by their surroundings and issues most important to them.

This year, the Class of 2020 exhibition explores how the definition of home differs for young people from different backgrounds, especially in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The exhibition presents works by the 12 participants of SHYA 2020.

The exhibition presents works by the 12 participants of SHYA 2020.

It will run until March 12 at Objectifs' lower gallery and courtyard in Middle Road, from noon to 7pmfrom Tuesdays to Saturdays and noon to 4pm on Sundays. Admission is free.

