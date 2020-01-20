Up your hongbao game with free red packets for TNP readers

Grab your set of six together with a copy of The New Paper tomorrow from 7am at selected MRT stations.

Up your hongbao game in the Year of the Rat with exclusive red packets inspired by rats and their favourite food, cheese.

In collaboration with China Life Insurance Singapore, The New Paper is giving them away to celebrate the prosperous season.

Grab your free set of six together with a copy of The New Paper tomorrow from 7am at Bishan, Braddell, Toa Payoh, Novena, Orchard, Somerset, Dhoby Ghaut, City Hall, Raffles Place, Tanjong Pagar and Tampines MRT stations.

This is the third time China Life Insurance Singapore has teamed up with TNP on a red-packet giveaway.

A China Life Insurance Singapore spokesman said: "As Chinese New Year is one of the key auspicious Chinese festivals, we hope that giving away red packets - a symbol of good wishes and happiness - brings festive cheer to, and ushers a bountiful year of abundance for, both commuters and TNP readers alike.

"As a life insurer, we want to help people reach their financial goals and serve their insurance needs, as we are part of China Life Group - the largest insurer in China and a Fortune Global 500 company."

China Life Insurance Singapore is running a promotion campaign till March 31 which rewards customers with up to $8,888 (SGD or USD) when they purchase any of its selected insurance plans - China Life Harvest Income Plan (USD), China Life Lifetime Income Plan or China Life Retire Easy Plan. Terms and conditions apply.

On the inspiration behind the red packet's vibrant and unique design, Ms Eve Lim, an art director at Singapore Press Holdings' creative and content marketing unit Sweet, said: "I was born in the Year of the Rat and I am a cheese lover.

"My design subtly incorporates the tiny rat superimposed on a broad cheese design layout. It is cute to look at, with an element of fun, yet also refreshing and meaningful."