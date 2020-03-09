Youth, 19, arrested for breaking into Kaki Bukit workshop

A 19-year-old man who allegedly broke into a workshop in Kaki Bukit Road and stole $2,220 has been arrested.

The police yesterday said they were alerted to the incident last Saturday morning.

Inquiries and images from closed-circuit television allowed officers from Bedok Police Division to identify the teenager and arrest him in Kaki Bukit Road 4 later that day.

The $1,130 in cash they found on him was seized.

The teen is due to be charged in court today with housebreaking and theft.

He could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined if convicted.

The police advise property owners to secure all openings with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks when leaving their premises unattended, even for a short while.

In another incident, a thief stole a gold necklace worth around $3,000 from jewellers in Bukit Merah on Saturday afternoon.

PRETENDED TO BE CUSTOMER

The culprit was described as a man in his 30s and wearing a grey shirt and jeans, according to a report in Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News.

The owner of Tiong Sun Goldsmith & Jewellers at Block 146 Bukit Merah Central said the thief pretended to be a customer and tried on a gold necklace with a gold pendant before fleeing.

A salesman gave chase but lost sight of the man after about 50m, near a coffee shop, as it was raining.

It is understood that the staff were not threatened nor were any weapons used in the robbery, which occurred at about 3.40pm.

The police are investigating.

The owner told Shin Min that it was not the first time the shop has been robbed.

A similar incident occurred five years ago when a thief pretended to be a customer and fled with a gold necklace worth a few thousand dollars.