Youth admits to raping drunk student after game of Truth or Dare

A 21-year-old, one of two youths accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student while she was intoxicated, pleaded guilty to a charge of rape yesterday.

The accused, who was 19 at the time of the offence in 2017, admitted that he had sex with the girl without her consent at the foot of a Housing Board block in Pasir Ris, while his co-accused, then 18, held her head. The latter is charged with attempted rape and sexual assault by penetration but his case is still pending.

The 21-year-old's case was adjourned to Dec 2 for sentencing arguments.

The two youths are not named due to a gag order barring the publication of information that can lead to the identification of the victim.

In the early hours of Oct 17, 2017, the girl, the accused and another friend played a game of Truth or Dare at the void deck of a HDB block.

She became increasingly intoxicated as she had to drink beer each time she refused to answer a question.

The trio were later joined by two others, including the co-accused. Two of the youths then bought three condoms with $1 taken from the girl's wallet, after one of them asked the two accused if they wanted to have sex with her.

As the group left the block, two of them took turns to piggyback the girl as she was too drunk to walk properly. At about 4am, the two accused waited for the girl when she stopped to relieve herself, and became separated from the others who had walked ahead.

The pair tried to rouse the victim, and when she did not respond, they touched her breasts and sexually violated her. Throughout the episode, the girl drifted in and out of consciousness but was too weak to resist. The pair then called one of the friends for help and shortly after he arrived, the two left for home.

When the girl told the friend that she had been raped, he called the co-accused for an explanation. The girl then slapped the co-accused when he returned to the scene.

Later, police officers on patrol approached the group as the girl was crying. She eventually gave a full account at the police station.