Youth admits raping ex-girlfriend, relative

He raped his former girlfriend in his home, saying he wanted the 17-year-old to have his baby, then he loudly proclaimed what he had done to his friends and family, who all chose to stay silent.

The girl made a police report, and less than a year later, while under investigation, he raped a relative.

Yesterday, the 20-year-old, now a national serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to two counts of rape and one count of affray. Another seven charges were taken into consideration.

District Judge Eddy Tham called for a report to assess the suitability of reformative training and remanded the youth for a week.

No one in the case can be identified due to a gag order.

On Nov 15, 2015, the youth, who was 17 at the time, met his former girlfriend at a coffee shop in Tampines.

He convinced her to follow him home at 10pm, saying he wanted to get his electric bicycle to send her back.

His father, grandmother and sister were home when they got there. The victim and the accused went to his room and he locked the door.

The court then heard how he raped her on his bed even as she pleaded with him to stop and bit him on the neck.

She fell off the bed but he pulled her up and continued raping her, telling her he wanted her to have his baby. Afraid, the girl did not scream for help.

When he finally stopped, he got her to kneel in front of him and a scuffle ensued, during which time the victim did scream.

Using a spare key, the youth's father entered the room and saw the victim crying on the floor.

He asked what happened but got no answer.

Five minutes later, after his friends appeared in the room, the youth said loudly that he had raped her, and everyone kept quiet.

The victim left the flat at about 11.30pm that day and made a police report two hours later.

On Oct 13, 2016, a few days after his 18th birthday, the youth, who was under investigation and was out on bail, met up with a relative, a 16-year-old girl he had known since they were children, at about 8.30pm in another flat in Buangkok owned by his family.

He raped her in the bedroom, even as she protested and reminded him that they were related.

When he was done, he made her promise not to make a police report as he was already being investigated for raping his former girlfriend.

Crying and desperate to leave, she agreed to stay silent, and he then made her delete their phone messages.

The youth's mother turned up at the flat shortly after and sent her home in a taxi at about 2am.

The girl eventually made a police report a month later.

On June 16 this year, while out on bail, the youth committed affray in Geylang.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir said the prosecution would not object to the judge's call for a suitability report for reformative training but would do so for a report for probation.

The youth is expected to be back in court for sentencing on Sept 10.

For each count of rape, he can be jailed for up to 20 years and may also be fined or caned.