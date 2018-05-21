Youth-led concert to raise funds for Red Cross services

Last year, when Ms Siti Nur Atiqah, 28, organised a mass dance for Down syndrome children, she was so touched by their joy she decided to initiate a Red Cross Charity concert.

The youth-led concert, Voices of Youth, will be held on July 8 to raise funds and awareness for local Red Cross public services such as FoodAid, ElderAid and TransportAid.

It will feature artists such as SGAG writer-director Annette Lee, 25, and artist Suthasini Rajenderan, 28.

On the dance she organised for Down syndrome children, Ms Siti said: "The singing and dancing we did brought (the children) so much joy, I realised how music and celebration can bring people together."

Freelance photographer Vanessa Koh, 28, volunteers at Red Cross as a video designer. She said: "Using art to connect at a social level is important. And this concert shows us people of different talents can contribute in their own way."

Red Cross Youth is also organising another initiative, Nuts for Humanity.

It is supported by youth volunteers such as National University of Singapore student Toh Siying, 20, and returning volunteers including teacher Bertha Kwok, 28.

They pack, label and deliver packets of assorted nuts to the elderly, blood donors and students.

Head of Red Cross Youth Angeline Yong, 32, said: "It is heartening to see our youth leaders initiating fundraising projects inspired by Red Cross causes. Using their creativity and passion, they befriend our elderly and rally like-minded individuals and social enterprises to support these meaningful projects."