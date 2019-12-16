Youth on probation paint mural for foreign workers

Placed on probation for offences such as vandalism, six young people worked with a local artist to paint a mural for foreign workers.

The mural, measuring 2.4m by 3.8m, features foreign workers playing cricket.

It was unveiled at Acacia Lodge dormitory in Bukit Batok yesterday.

A youth who wanted to be known only as Zalinah, 21, said the project was a way for her to give back to society.

"I used to cause hurt by vandalising people's homes and harassing them," she said. "I feel happy that despite my mistakes, I can do beautiful and good things too."

Several residents of the dormitory took keen interest in the project and interacted with the youth during the two weeks it took to create the mural.

Mr Kaliaperumal Sasikumar, 32, a technician from India, said he was touched by the efforts of the youth to reach out to the migrant worker community.

"They could have chosen anything to paint, but they chose a game of cricket, which makes us very happy," he said.

"We enjoyed talking to them, sharing about the game and our lives here in Singapore and back home."

Mr Kevin Teoh, divisional director of the Ministry of Manpower's foreign manpower management division, said it wanted to recognise the contributions of migrant workers, with International Migrants' Day taking place this Wednesday.

"We are showing our appreciation for them by working with the Ministry of Social and Family Development, Keppel Housing and residents of the dorm to design and create this wall mural, which celebrates our migrant workers' zest for life," he said.

"We encourage Singaporeans to show kindness and friendship to migrant workers in their own ways, both big and small."