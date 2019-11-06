Two youths get probation for recklessly riding e-scooters

Two youths were given probation yesterday for riding their non-compliant e-scooters on the road and running a red light.

One of them crashed into another e-scooter rider who was travelling across the pedestrian crossing at the time.

Their e-scooters also exceeded the allowed weight and size restrictions.

Yesterday, Muhammad Raziq Mohamad, 19, was given 18 months' split probation - three months of intensive probation and 15 months of supervised probation. He must also perform 150 hours of community service.

His friend, Mohamed Erzan Talib Zohri, 19, was given 15 months of supervised probation with 100 hours of community service.

In March, Raziq and Erzan had arranged to play sepak takraw with some friends in Pasir Ris.

They headed there from their homes in their e-scooters and were both travelling along Pasir Ris Drive 1 towards Loyang Avenue around 8pm. Raziq was travelling on the left lane and approached a traffic light with a pedestrian crossing near Block 516 Pasir Ris Street 52.

When he was about five car lengths from the crossing, he noticed that the traffic light was red, but he still sped across the crossing at more than 30km an hour.

He collided into another e-scooter rider who was travelling across the pedestrian crossing at the time and caused the 28-year-old to be flung on to the ground.

After the collision, Raziq got up and went to the side of the road to check on the damage to his e-scooter. He did not leave his particulars with the victim and left the scene to meet up with Erzan.

Erzan, with his girlfriend riding pillion, was travelling a short distance behind Raziq. He similarly did not stop at the traffic light and rode across the junction at a speed of about 30kmh.

A car that had stopped at the traffic light captured the incident with his in-car camera.

The car driver, who also witnessed the incident, managed to locate Raziq and told him not to run away. But Raziq and Erzan still fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Sengkang General Hospital and was found to have a fractured toe. His medical bills amounted to more than $2,000.

A day after the accident, Raziq surrendered himself to the police and also told them that Erzan was present then.