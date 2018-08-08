YouTrip allows users to pay in over 150 currencies with no extra fees

YouTrip, a multi-currency mobile wallet launched yesterday, allows users to pay in more than 150 currencies when overseas or shopping online without incurring any currency conversion or transaction fees.

The collaboration involving EZ-Link, You Technologies Group and Mastercard is said to mark EZ-Link's first step into fintech.

YouTrip comes with a contactless Mastercard prepaid card issued by EZ-Link in collaboration with You Technologies Group, which enables users to pay at over 30 million Mastercard merchants worldwide.

You Technologies Group is a Hong Kong-based fintech start-up .

With YouTrip, users will not incur fees typically charged for currency exchange at banks or money changers, as well as online currency conversion and transaction fees typically incurred for cross-border payments. It supports no-fee overseas transactions in more than 150 currencies.

EXCHANGE RATES

Users can also use the YouTrip app to "maximise savings" by monitoring live foreign exchange rates on the go and instantly exchange and store up to 10 selected currencies in their wallets at their preferred rates, with no additional fees or mark-ups.

The 10 wallet currencies are the Singdollar, Hong Kong dollar, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, euro, pound sterling, Swiss franc, US dollar and Swedish krona.

Users can also use leftover currencies to transact in any of the 150 and more currencies during their next trip or in Singapore.

The YouTrip app will provide instant notification on every transaction and allow instant card deactivation when the linked Mastercard is lost or misplaced.

Users can sign up for a YouTrip account at no charge and without any minimum account balance or card fees.