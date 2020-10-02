Yuen Kuan Moon to take over as Singtel group chief executive

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon will be taking over from Ms Chua Sock Koong, who will retire next year .

Mr Yuen Kuan Moon, who has been with Singtel since 1993, is set to become its group chief executive next year.

He will be taking over from Ms Chua Sock Koong, 62, who will retire on Jan 1, Singapore's largest telco said in a bourse filing yesterday.

"With Singtel well-positioned for the future, it is a good time for me to retire," Ms Chua said in the statement.

Mr Yuen's appointment by the company's board comes after a year-long global search that considered both internal and external candidates for the job, Singtel added.

He beat eight other competitors to land the top job, said board chairman Lee Theng Kiat during a press briefing yesterday.

Mr Yuen, 53, is currently CEO of Singtel's consumer business in Singapore and its chief digital officer.

"He has risen through the ranks of the company, with leadership positions in marketing, business development and sales, and Telkomsel in Indonesia," Singtel said.

Telkomsel is Singtel's regional associate.

His roles in Singtel included vice-president of regional operations and executive vice-president of digital consumer.

Mr Yuen is also on the boards of SkillsFuture Singapore and the Singapore Institute of Management Group, and is a member of the Digital Readiness Council Steering Committee, which aims to prepare Singaporeans for the digital economy and the country's Smart Nation plan.

Mr Yuen holds a first class honours degree in engineering from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Science in management from Stanford University.

He has been appointed group CEO-designate and will assume the role of group CEO after Ms Chua retires.

Ms Chua will stay on as senior adviser to Mr Lee to help with the leadership transition.

Singtel's share price rose $0.03 to $2.15 when the market closed yesterday.