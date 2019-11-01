Singapore

Zaobao Classifieds to launch revamped version with more content

Adeline Tan
Nov 01, 2019 06:00 am

Readers will enjoy more content along with a new look of the Zaobao Classifieds when the new version launches today.

The 50-year-old product, which first published in 1969, was revamped as part of its 50th year anniversary celebrations.

The revamped Consumer Guide will contain enhanced content such as reviews and analyses by experts and stories curated from journalists' perspectives to help readers sniff out the latest market trends.

There will also be new categories in addition to the four main ones.

The Well Wishes category will allow readers to send in messages to their loved ones, such as marriage proposals.

The Eat, Drink and Fun category will have recommendations on places to go for food and leisure, and the wellness and beauty section will inform readers about the latest trends in Western and traditional Chinese medicine, and tips on staying healthy.

Readers can also participate in a treasure hunt game and stand to win big prizes.

Singapore Press Holdings Chief Commercial Officer Ignatius Low said the revamp updates the print classifieds format for today's audiences. - ADELINE TAN

