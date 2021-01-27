Zoo's lil' mane of the moment

Simba is the first lion cub to be born in the Singapore Zoo after being conceived through assisted reproduction. Unlike his fictional equivalent in The Lion King, Simba, who was born last October, will never meet his father Mufasa, who died after his semen was harvested. The 20-year-old lion was euthanised last July due to deteriorating health, Wildlife Reserves Singapore said yesterday. But he now has Simba to carry on his bloodline. Such is the circle of life.

